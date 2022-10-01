Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.5 %

RJF opened at $98.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

