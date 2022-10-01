Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.07.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.08. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

