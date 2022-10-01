Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,359 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,555,000 after purchasing an additional 550,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

