Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCII. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 21.6 %

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

