Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RCII. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Rent-A-Center Stock Down 21.6 %

RCII opened at $17.51 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

