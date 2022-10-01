Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 25172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.
RCII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Trading Down 21.6 %
The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.55%.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
