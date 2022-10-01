Research Analysts Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TELUS Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of TU stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after buying an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,174,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,752 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,725 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 72.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 33.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,618,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

