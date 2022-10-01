Reviewing Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novavax and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 2 0 5 0 2.43 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Novavax presently has a consensus price target of $128.25, indicating a potential upside of 604.67%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.69%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Novavax has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novavax and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $1.15 billion 1.24 -$1.74 billion ($19.46) -0.94 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($3.01) -0.56

Black Diamond Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -114.32% -572.54% -55.69% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -59.14% -46.54%

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Novavax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

