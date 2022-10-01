Reviewing Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) & Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primis Financial and Cambridge Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.40 $31.25 million $0.86 14.10 Cambridge Bancorp $177.84 million 3.14 $54.02 million $7.60 10.49

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primis Financial 17.39% 5.95% 0.72% Cambridge Bancorp 29.36% 12.39% 1.11%

Dividends

This table compares Primis Financial and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Primis Financial pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Primis Financial and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.41%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Primis Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Primis Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Primis Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Primis Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primis Financial

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of 19 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and two wealth management offices located in Massachusetts, as well as three wealth management offices located in New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

