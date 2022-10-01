Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Rite Aid has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $275.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 59.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

