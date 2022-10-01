Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of RITM opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

