Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,382 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $60,863.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,939 shares in the company, valued at $85,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72.

On Friday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,019 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $79,770.69.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $121.05.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after buying an additional 204,621 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Natera by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 233,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Natera by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

