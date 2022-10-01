Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 8198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.
In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,447,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,243,574.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 835,500 shares of company stock worth $7,061,101. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.76.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
