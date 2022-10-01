Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 8198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,447,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,243,574.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 835,500 shares of company stock worth $7,061,101. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.