Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT opened at $15.96 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 112,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 323.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 74,545 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 222.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 110,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

