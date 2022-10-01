Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading 10.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. The stock traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 14,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,170,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCKT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,621 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 410,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

