Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $350.60.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.52.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

