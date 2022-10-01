Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.45

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.45 and last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 21056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Roku Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -156.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after buying an additional 1,360,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

