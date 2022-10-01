Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 144 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Mail from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Royal Mail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.67.

Royal Mail Price Performance

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

Royal Mail Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2698 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 13.91%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

