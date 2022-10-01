RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 294,681 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,399,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after acquiring an additional 255,284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RPC by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 449,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 744,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RES opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.34 million. RPC’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

