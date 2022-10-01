RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

RPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 200.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 30.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

