Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $143.82 and last traded at $143.86, with a volume of 282351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.81.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,945,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average is $176.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

