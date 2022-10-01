Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.78

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.78 and last traded at C$6.86, with a volume of 149277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

SSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

