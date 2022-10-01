Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $116,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.