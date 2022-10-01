Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,604 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

