Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,507,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,362,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 302,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,754,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,002,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

