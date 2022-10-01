Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

