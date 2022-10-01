Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,413 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 88,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

