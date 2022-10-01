Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 3,743 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

