Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 464 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 93.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.79. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

