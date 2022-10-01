Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 984 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,480,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

