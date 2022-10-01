Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

