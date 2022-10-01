Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

