Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 42.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 28.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $251.95 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.