Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,123,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,300,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $287.30 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $287.04 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.31 and its 200-day moving average is $324.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

