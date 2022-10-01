Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $367,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.24.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $110.69 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

