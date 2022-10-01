Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $390,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $303.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.59. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.94 and a fifty-two week high of $753.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

