Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Centene Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNC opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

