Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $209.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $209.59 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.19.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

