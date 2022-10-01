Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,454,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 309,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $80.45 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

