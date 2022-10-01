Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 822 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

