Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 879 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in International Paper by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 31.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

IP stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.