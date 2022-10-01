Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.33.

ANSYS Stock Down 2.6 %

ANSYS stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.75. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.44 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

