Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

