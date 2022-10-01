Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 7,323 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.15 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

