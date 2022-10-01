Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Insider Helen Driver Purchases 2,000 Shares

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP – Get Rating) insider Helen Driver purchased 2,000 shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 478 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,560 ($11,551.47).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Trading Up 5.0 %

LON SCP opened at GBX 480 ($5.80) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 540.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 548.70. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc has a 52 week low of GBX 454 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 738 ($8.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market cap of £165.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4,800.00.

Get Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund alerts:

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.