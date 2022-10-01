Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Insider Helen Driver Purchases 2,000 Shares

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP – Get Rating) insider Helen Driver purchased 2,000 shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 478 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,560 ($11,551.47).
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Trading Up 5.0 %
LON SCP opened at GBX 480 ($5.80) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 540.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 548.70. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc has a 52 week low of GBX 454 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 738 ($8.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market cap of £165.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4,800.00.
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Company Profile
