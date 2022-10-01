Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHG stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
