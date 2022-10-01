Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 448.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $3,862,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in Shopify by 47.5% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $26.94 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

