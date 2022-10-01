Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,184.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

