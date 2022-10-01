Shore Capital Initiates Coverage on Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Stock analysts at Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “house stock” rating on the stock.
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
Shares of LON UJO opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £33.30 million and a PE ratio of 1,472.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.67. Union Jack Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65).
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
