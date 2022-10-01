Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 505.20 ($6.10) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 606.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 472.20 ($5.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 973.80 ($11.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 897.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01). In other news, insider Paul Hayes bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £47,760 ($57,709.04). Also, insider Andrew Livingston bought 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01). Insiders have bought a total of 13,947 shares of company stock worth $8,104,102 in the last ninety days.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

